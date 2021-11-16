Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Trading Down 5.1%

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 27 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64.

Bilfinger Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BFLBY)

Bilfinger SE engages in the provision of industrial services. The firm also offers engineering and services to customers in the process industry. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering and Technologies; Engineering and Maintenance International; and Technologies. The Engineering and Technologies segment offers engineering services and technical solutions.

