Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.18). Bill.com reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 566.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $13.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,639. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.95 and a 200-day moving average of $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.48 and a beta of 2.31. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $96.50 and a 12-month high of $348.49.

In other Bill.com news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total value of $3,410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total value of $27,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,512 shares of company stock valued at $76,254,835. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.