Binance Coin (BNB) Price Tops $573.19 on Top Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 16th. Binance Coin has a market cap of $95.61 billion and $3.37 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $573.19 or 0.00966543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com.
