Bintex Futures (BNTX) Trading Down 13.9% Over Last Week

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $85,766.61 and approximately $10,519.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00001448 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00066336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00069542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00092840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,355.38 or 1.00940834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.54 or 0.06922430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

