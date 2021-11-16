BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) CEO Lance Alstodt Buys 4,500 Shares

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) CEO Lance Alstodt bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $6.47. 219,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,434. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $132.40.

About BioRestorative Therapies

Biorestorative Therapies Inc provides stem cell collections, storage, and treatment services. It intends to develop a laboratory, performing cellular characterization and culturing, therapeutic outcomes analysis, stem cell-related IP and stem cell collection and storage services. The firm is developing the following scientific programs: brtxDISC, which offers a non-surgical treatment for bulging and herniated discs and addresses the gap between non-invasive and invasive back procedures; and ThermoStem, which involves in the use of a cell-based, brown adipose tissue construct, treatment for metabolic disease, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and other metabolic disorders, as well as cardiac deficiencies.

