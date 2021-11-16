Bismuth (BIS) Trading 59.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 59.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $4.02 million and $6,011.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004426 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013278 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000064 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,910,005 coins and its circulating supply is 22,789,626 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.