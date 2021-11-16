BitBall Tops One Day Trading Volume of $836,581.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 409.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 16th. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $34.20 million and $836,581.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitBall has traded up 403.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 608,060,208 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

