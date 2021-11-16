Bitcoin Atom Hits Market Cap of $2.79 Million (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $594.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 90.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

