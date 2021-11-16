Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.60 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $583.13 or 0.00991678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $11.02 billion and approximately $1.60 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,802.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.06 or 0.00272198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.58 or 0.00235676 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00025699 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,902,575 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

