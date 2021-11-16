Bitcoin Classic (BXC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $192.00

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 16th. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $99,250.85 and approximately $192.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00093298 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000865 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 315.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000905 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.