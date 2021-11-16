Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 17.5% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $1.06 billion and $34.90 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $60.27 or 0.00101672 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.49 or 0.00269055 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00138321 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004434 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000135 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

