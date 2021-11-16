Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Down 12.3% This Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $162.74 or 0.00270407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.08 billion and $269.19 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,183.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $604.30 or 0.01004103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.59 or 0.00233597 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00025407 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,898,595 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

