BitcoinPoS Achieves Market Cap of $459,660.65 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $459,660.65 and $7,356.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0936 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 38% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,120,743 coins and its circulating supply is 4,909,289 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

