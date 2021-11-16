BitcoinZ Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.09 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $8,045.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.00272176 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00101097 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.55 or 0.00138133 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000135 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

