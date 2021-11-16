BitCore Trading Down 12.4% This Week (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. BitCore has a total market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $470,300.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000376 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitCore has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,531.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.26 or 0.07077757 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.42 or 0.00390573 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $602.91 or 0.00996027 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00083897 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $241.07 or 0.00398264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.73 or 0.00270482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.61 or 0.00233943 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.