BitDAO (BIT) Price Tops $2.57 on Exchanges

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.51 billion and $182.37 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.57 or 0.00004207 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00069369 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00071988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00093265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,157.15 or 1.00135700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.14 or 0.07012996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

