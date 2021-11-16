Bitspawn 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $687,583.00 (SPWN)

Bitspawn (CURRENCY:SPWN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Bitspawn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitspawn has traded down 18% against the dollar. Bitspawn has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and $687,583.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00069412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00071455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00093818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,546.60 or 1.00152225 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,271.99 or 0.07066446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn . Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

