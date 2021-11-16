BITTO (BITTO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $98.00

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 16th. BITTO has a total market capitalization of $432,946.35 and approximately $98.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BITTO has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One BITTO coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.64 or 0.00425730 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000156 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001071 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $681.40 or 0.01121591 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

BITTO Profile

BITTO is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,249,075 coins. The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com . BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BITTO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars.

