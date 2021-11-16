BitTorrent Market Capitalization Hits $2.28 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and $421.00 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00070769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008536 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005423 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003036 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

