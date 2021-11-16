BitTube (TUBE) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last week, BitTube has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTube has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $4,717.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.23 or 0.00400461 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000912 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 327,289,634 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

