BitWhite (BTW) One Day Volume Tops $166,581.00

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 16th. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitWhite has a total market cap of $137,545.61 and $166,581.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

