Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,762 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Blackbaud worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 66.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackbaud news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $131,463.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,502. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $86.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,239.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

