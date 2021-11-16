BlackCoin Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $1,916.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0551 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00025599 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 57.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,019,939 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

