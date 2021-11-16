BlackHat (BLKC) Price Hits $0.46 on Exchanges

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $269,884.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BlackHat has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlackHat alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00068645 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00071970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00093508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,862.28 or 0.99970725 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,266.02 or 0.07007256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.