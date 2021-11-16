Blackhawk Bancorp (BHWB) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS: BHWB) is one of 117 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Blackhawk Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Blackhawk Bancorp alerts:

Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackhawk Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.61, suggesting that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Blackhawk Bancorp pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 25.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Blackhawk Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackhawk Bancorp Competitors 395 1665 1403 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 0.95%. Given Blackhawk Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blackhawk Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blackhawk Bancorp $61.28 million $10.85 million 7.92 Blackhawk Bancorp Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.91

Blackhawk Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Blackhawk Bancorp. Blackhawk Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackhawk Bancorp 22.62% N/A N/A Blackhawk Bancorp Competitors 19.61% 8.37% 0.96%

Summary

Blackhawk Bancorp rivals beat Blackhawk Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackhawk Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackhawk Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.