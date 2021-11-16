BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Therese Tucker Sells 38,665 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $4,835,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Therese Tucker sold 29,575 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $3,692,143.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Therese Tucker sold 15,661 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.54, for a total value of $1,872,115.94.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.33, for a total value of $1,173,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.42, for a total value of $1,174,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Therese Tucker sold 29,412 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $3,547,969.56.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Therese Tucker sold 61,748 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $7,315,903.04.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Therese Tucker sold 13,287 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.68, for a total value of $1,576,901.16.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $1,092,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,100,500.00.

NASDAQ BL traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.71. The stock had a trading volume of 370,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,782. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.06 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BlackLine by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,366,000 after buying an additional 66,228 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in BlackLine by 0.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,612,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,657,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 41.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,901,000 after purchasing an additional 384,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

