BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Up 349.5% in October

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 349.5% from the October 14th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
CII opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.