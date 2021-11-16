BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Up 349.5% in October

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 349.5% from the October 14th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CII opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 945,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 651,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 58,270 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 413,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 31,467 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 234,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

