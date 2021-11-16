BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the October 14th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MUA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.75. 541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,915. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUA. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1,374.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2,464.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 126.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

