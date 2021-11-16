Blank Wallet (BLANK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.32 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $14.32 million and $663,285.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00067076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00070800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00093201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,528.66 or 1.00420135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,130.96 or 0.06968603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

