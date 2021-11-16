Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.09. 21,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 715,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blend Labs from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. Research analysts predict that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Greylock 15 GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $135,261,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $4,647,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $38,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $3,035,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $5,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

