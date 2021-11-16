Blockstack 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.36 Million (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One Blockstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. Blockstack has a total market capitalization of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.42 or 0.00362594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00048358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.37 or 0.00225353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blockstack Profile

Blockstack (STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org . The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

