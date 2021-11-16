Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to post $311.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $321.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $296.70 million. Bloom Energy reported sales of $249.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year sales of $959.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $926.40 million to $984.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bloom Energy.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

BE opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.01 and a beta of 3.67. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $211,191.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $55,992.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,725 shares of company stock valued at $3,596,921 in the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,309,000 after buying an additional 5,824,020 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 830,019 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,115,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,830,000 after purchasing an additional 717,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.