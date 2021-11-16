Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Vice Chairman John E. Abdo Buys 6,076 Shares

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Vice Chairman John E. Abdo bought 6,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $188,902.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:BVH traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.70. 1,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $32.67. The company has a market cap of $696.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.