BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Trading Down 3.4%

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) shares traded down 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.61 and last traded at $74.91. 410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BlueScope Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CLSA raised BlueScope Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th were given a $1.1441 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLSFY)

BlueScope Steel Ltd. engages in the manufacture of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Buildings North America, Building Products Asia and North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands. The Australian Steel Products segment produces and markets coated and painted flat steel products.

