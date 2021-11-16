BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Trading Down 0.3%

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$15.37 and last traded at C$15.38. 149,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 135,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

