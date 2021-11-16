BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NextSource Materials stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,608. NextSource Materials has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99.

Get NextSource Materials alerts:

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.