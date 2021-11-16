BMO Capital Markets Trims Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Target Price to $20.00

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also commented on TLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. Analysts predict that Telos will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $366,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 69,342 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $2,266,789.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,207 shares of company stock valued at $11,340,919 in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

