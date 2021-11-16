BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Trading Down 0.2%

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$12.76 and last traded at C$12.76. Approximately 291,717 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 238,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.79.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th.

