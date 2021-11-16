BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Shares Down 0.3%

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$38.85 and last traded at C$38.86. Approximately 406,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 634,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.96.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$37.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

