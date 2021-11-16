BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) were down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$27.74 and last traded at C$27.77. Approximately 23,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 30,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.78.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$27.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th.

