BMO Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $175.00

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.29), with a volume of 348177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.60 ($2.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 169. The company has a market cap of £984.15 million and a PE ratio of 3.14.

About BMO Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC)

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

