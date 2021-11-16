Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT Raised to C$59.25 at Scotiabank

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.25 to C$59.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOWFF traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.14. 3,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,632. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $45.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

