Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will earn $2.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.89. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$37.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

