BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Down 78.2% in October

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the October 14th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BHKLY stock opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. BOC Hong Kong has a 52-week low of $57.47 and a 52-week high of $76.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $3.1987 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

