Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.00

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BYPLF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bodycote presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

