BOMB Hits Market Capitalization of $777,951.83 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. BOMB has a total market cap of $777,951.83 and approximately $372,027.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00001449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BOMB has traded 49.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,674.29 or 0.98087280 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00047192 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00038726 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.21 or 0.00553697 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 898,214 coins and its circulating supply is 897,426 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

