BonFi Price Tops $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last seven days, BonFi has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BonFi has a total market cap of $947,450.28 and approximately $159,836.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00049111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.24 or 0.00220925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010512 BTC.

BonFi Profile

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

