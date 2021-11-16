Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO David I. Goulden Sells 183 Shares

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $24.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,380.33. The stock had a trading volume of 425,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,036. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,435.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2,310.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.74 billion, a PE ratio of 260.50, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,860.73 and a twelve month high of $2,687.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,683.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.3% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

