Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Trimmed by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Booking by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Booking by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Booking by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG opened at $2,405.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a PE ratio of 262.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,860.73 and a 1 year high of $2,687.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,435.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,310.42.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,683.79.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.