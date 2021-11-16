Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Insider Laurie Marie Grijalva Sells 13,498 Shares

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BOOT stock traded up $5.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.63. 326,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,060. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $126.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.28.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 924.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Boot Barn by 41.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

